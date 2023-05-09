‘Modern initiatives changed Hyderabad infra’

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates Mahaparinirvana Vaikuntadhamam in Begumpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao during the inauguration of Mahaparinirvana Vaikuntadhamam, built at a cost of Rs 8.54 crore, in Begumpet, on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Metamorphosing Hyderabad into a global city, the State government has been engaged in continuous development and improvement of infrastructure in the city, said the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Minister who inaugurated the Mahaparinirvana Vaikuntadhamam, built at a cost of Rs 8.54 crore, in Begumpet here on Tuesday, said a host of new and modern initiatives from roads, flyovers, parks and bridges have changed the contours of the city.

Under the Dignity Housing concept taken up by the State, the Ministers said that one lakh dwelling units would be distributed soon in the city. To cater to the increasing needs of the growing city and its growing population, efforts were being made to provide all amenities. “As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, the focus is on development that meets people’s needs and aspirations,” he said.

Investments have been pouring into the city due to political stability and leadership qualities. “The Chief Minister has been leading the State on the path of progress with an understanding of the needs of economically weaker sections, focus on basic amenities and infrastructure,” Rama Rao said while cautioning people against believing in false and misleading statements of political tourists and irresponsible politicians.

Taking a dig at the union government, the Minister said when floods lashed Hyderabad, the Telangana government spent Rs 660 crore on relief measures while the Centre did not give even 6 paisa.

He recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth and actress Laya lauded the tremendous development in Hyderabad comparing it to New York. “I am not saying the entire Hyderabad has drastically changed and I accept that there is a lot of work that needs to be done. These works, that have been pending for decades are being resolved one after another,” the Minister said. Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav and others participated.