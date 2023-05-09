Telangana scores futuristic first with unique Robotics Framework

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday scored another first in the country, a futuristic one this time, when it became the first State in the country to launch a Robotics Framework. The Telangana State Robotics Framework, launched by IT Minister KT Rama Rao with a robot as the co-host, is aimed at creating a sustainable robotics ecosystem that facilitates innovation, entrepreneurship and research & development, positioning Telangana as a leader in the field of robotics.

This is the sixth framework in line being formulated and launched by the State’s Emerging Technologies wing under its unique Policy, Partnerships and Projects (PPP) Framework. The earlier five actionable policy frameworks released were on Blockchain (2018), Drones (2019), Artificial Intelligence (2020), Cloud Adoption Framework (2021) and Space Tech (2022).

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the Robotics Framework being the first in the country by any State was a shining example that Telangana wants to show to the nation and the world that the State welcomed investors, startups and robotics enthusiasts.

“But we also like to see a perceptible positive impact on the society at large. True to what we’ve accomplished before, we want to bring forth new innovations in the field of robotics and use it to enhance the prosperity of the population,” he said.

“I’m confident that the identified four key focus domains (agriculture, healthcare, industrial automation and consumer robotics) will serve us well and that the five key pillars (infrastructure access, business enablement, fostering research and innovation, human capital enhancement and responsible deployment) will nurture and promote a vibrant and sustainable robotics industry in Telangana. We will establish the Telangana Robotics Innovation Center (TRIC) as a nodal agency for effective implementation of the framework,” the Minister said.

Under the initiative, a Robo Park that is equipped with testing facilities, co-working options, manufacturing options, while a world-class robotics accelerator to provide startups with necessary incubation, infrastructure, authorization support and mentorship will also be set up.

“By establishing a strong robotics ecosystem in Telangana, we create new avenues for growth in other industries and boost the economic output, besides being a leader in the country,” Rama Rao said.

Citing an Oxford Economics report, the Minister said the utility of robots worldwide multiplied three-fold over the last two decades. However, India was only the 10th largest market for Year on Year robotic installations according to the World Robotics Report, which meant there was a lot of potential for growth and India must aim to be in the top five in the next few decades.

“To achieve this, India must take up the manufacturing of robots to fulfill the demand, both domestic and globally. India should also adopt more robotics technologies to advance its manufacturing capabilities,” the Minister said.

On the occasion, the State also signed MoUs with five organizations, including academic institutions, industry associations, and incubators. These were IIT-Hyderabad, ART PARK IISC, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, AgHub (PJTSAU) and All India Robotics Association (AIRA) to enhance the robotics ecosystem in Telangana.

The State is also planning to organize a Global Robotics Summit to showcase its growing robotics ecosystem and attract investments from across the world.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT) and Rama Devi Lanka, Director Emerging Technologies Wing, were also present.