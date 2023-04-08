Modi is lying about non-cooperation by Telangana government, says Vinod Kumar

Though the Telangana government wrote several letters to Centre requesting it to sanction infrastructure projects, especially roads and trains, it never responded positively, said Vinod

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:15 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s allegation that the Telangana government was not cooperating in implementation of Central projects a blatant lie, State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said the Prime Minister was misleading people with false claims and that his government was adopting a biased attitude towards Telangana in providing funds and sanctioning projects.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Vinod said though the Telangana government wrote several letters to Centre requesting it to sanction infrastructure projects, especially roads and trains, it never responded positively. In fact, the Centre had ignored its requests following which several roads and rail projects were still pending and those sanctioned too had not progressed, he said.

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister indirectly targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s family members, Vinod said the Chief Minister’s family members, whether it was Finance Minister T Harish Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao or BRS MLC K Kavitha, all of them were closely associated with the Telangana movement. Questioning their credibility was wrong. “They have sacrificed a lot to reach the present stage, unlike children of BJP leaders who got posts because of their parents,” he said.

He said the BJP was accusing opposition parties of promoting dynasty and family rule, whereas the fact was that there were several leaders in BJP whose family members were enjoying ministerial posts and other benefits. “Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goel , Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and several other leaders of BJP have more than one family member in politics. What about them?,” he asked.

Describing Modi as anti-Telangana, Vinod said Modi had not fulfilled the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act. The Telangana government had been writing letters to Centre to fulfill the promises, but there was no response at all.

Also Read PM Modi blames State for delay in Centre’s development projects