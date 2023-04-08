PM Modi blames State for delay in Centre’s development projects

In today's new India, it is our priority to fulfill the aspirations of the countrymen. But a handful of people are very agitated by these development works, said Narendra Modi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses addresses at the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various projects,

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that many central projects were getting delayed in Telangana because of the lack of cooperation from the State government.

Stating that it hurt a lot when development and welfare measures by the Centre do not progress due to hindrances posed by State governments, he said this was happening in Telangana. The ultimate loss was for the people of the State, he said.

Modi also said dynasty politics (parivaarvad) and corruption (brashtachar) were not different. Corruption flourishes where dynasty politics prevails, he said.

“In today’s new India, it is our priority to fulfill the aspirations of the countrymen. But a handful of people are very agitated by these development works. People, who keep nurturing dynastic rule, nepotism and corruption, are irked by those who work honestly. They are not concerned with the interest of the country and society. Such people only like to see their families flourishing. Telangana needs to be very careful about such people,” he said, also saying that those who were trying to escape from their own corrupt acts by seeking protection from the court had received a jolt.

The projects launched in Telangana, he said, would further ‘ease of travel,’ ‘ease of living’ as well as ‘ease of doing business’ in the State. Listing out what he claimed to be achievements of the NDA government, he said in the last nine years, around 70 km of the Metro network was laid in Hyderabad only and that Telangana was reaping the benefits of efforts being taken to modernise the railways in the country.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Covid pandemic, Modi said India invested a record amount in modernisation of infrastructure when the world was witnessing economic turbulence. Rs 10 lakh crore was allotted for infrastructure modernisation in this year’s budget.

Stating that the NDA government was focusing on both industrial and agricultural development, he said the textile sector empowered both farmers and labourers.

The Centre would establish seven Mega Textile Parks across the country, with one of these to come up in Telangana, he said.

“Along with railways, the network of highways in Telangana is also being developed rapidly. The length of national highways in Telangana has doubled. In 2014, there was about 2,500 km of national highways here. This has been increased to 5,000 km today. Work is underway on road projects worth Rs 60,000 crore, including the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road,” he said.