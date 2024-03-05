Modi offers prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad

By IANS Published Date - 5 March 2024, 10:52 AM

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the renowned Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad and offered special prayers at the temple before starting the second leg of his Telangana State tour on Tuesday.

He travelled by road from Raj Bhavan and proceeded to General Bazaar in Secunderabad and offered prayers at the temple.

The Prime Minister presented a silk sari and other offerings to the Goddess. Following that, Modi left for the Begumpet airport to inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) and thereafter he travelled to Sangareddy via helicopter to launch and dedicate developmental programmes and address a public meeting.

In view of the Prime Minister’s visit to the temple, the police stepped up security measures. Additional forces were deployed, and strict security arrangements were put in place along the designated route and near the temple.