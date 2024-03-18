| Modi Vs Rahul War Of Words On Shakti Symbol And Women Bjp Vs Congress

MODI vs RAHUL: War of Words on Shakti symbol and Women | BJP vs Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 07:28 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Rahul Gandhi’s ‘shakti’ comment during a rally in Telangana, highlighting his reverence for women and the ‘Shakti’ symbol. He urged voters to reject Gandhi’s manifesto and predicted a BJP wave in Telangana, indicating a favorable outcome for his party. The controversy highlights political tensions and ideological differences between BJP and Congress.

