Modikunta Vagu, Gudem LIS DPR likely to be cleared by CWC soon

GRMB officials wrote a letter to CWC, in which it has expressed 'satisfaction' over the DPR of the two projects and has reportedly given its consent

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 11:40 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

GRMB officials wrote a letter to CWC, in which it has expressed 'satisfaction' over the DPR of the two projects and has reportedly given its consent

Hyderabad: The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) has granted approval to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Modikunta Vagu Project in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and the Gudem Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) in Adilabad district and has forwarded the same for final approval to the Central Water Commission.

According to official sources, GRMB officials on Friday wrote a letter to CWC, in which it has expressed ‘satisfaction’ over the DPR of the two projects and has reportedly given its consent for final approval from the CWC.

Modikunta Vagu Project is among the list of long pending projects whose DPR was not been cleared by the CWC so far, whereas the Gudem LIS was incorrectly included in the GRMB’s unapproved list of projects with the State being forced to send a new DPR for approval.

According to Irrigation officials here, the two project DPRs would now be placed before the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the CWC and after detailed study, would be taken up for approval.

“We will be presenting all the technical details of the two projects before the TAC. We are confident that the committee will clear the DPR in the next meeting scheduled to be held in February,” a senior official said.

According to officials of the Irrigation Department, there was no need for a fresh DPR for the Gudem LIS as it was an extension of the Kaddem Lift Irrigation Scheme. Through this project, 3 tMC water would be lifted, which is part of the Kaddem, and hence there was no need for a fresh DPR, the officials pointed out.

Modikunta Vagu project envisages construction of a 1,359 m-earthen dam across Modikunta Vagu, a tributary of the Godavari River, to store 2.142 TMC of water to irrigate 5,500 ha of command area along with supply of 0.12 TMC drinking water to 35 benefiting villages of Wazeedu Mandal in Bhupalpally District.

Modikunta Vagu rises from the hills near Baster district in Godavari basin and passes in between Krishnapuram and Kadekal villages in Wazeedu Mandal.