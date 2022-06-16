#ModiMustResign trends again on social media

Hyderabad: For second consecutive day, the hashtag “#ModiMustResign” kept trending nation-wide with more than 1.2 lakh tweets for more than 18 hours. Apart from the TRS and other Opposition parties launching an attack on the Modi government, the netizens of India as well as Sri Lanka joined the tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kickstarted by TRS after exposing the Sri Lanka-Adani affair, the ‘#ModiMustResign’ trended nation-wide for seven hours on Wednesday. The hashtag was picked up again on Thursday morning and continued to trend among top five throughout the day, with backlash from netizens over the Sri Lanka-Adani project as well as the Centre’s another controversial decision to launch ‘Agnipath’ scheme for armed forces.

A call by various organisations in Sri Lanka for protests in the island country against the Adani Green Energy project following the deposition of a senior official alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pressure tactics, also led to the trend. The social activists called for nation-wide protests in Sri Lanka on Friday, demanding to ‘Cease Adani’.

Responding to the criticism against the Prime Minister, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao pointed out that the Opposition leaders all over India were routinely targeted and subjected to grilling by ED, CBI and IT. “But when senior Sri Lankan Govt officials directly accuse the PM of India & his involvement in wind power contracts, Neither Pradhani Nor Adani respond! Deafening silence from media! (sic)” he tweeted.