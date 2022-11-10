Modi’s RFCL visit is another political drama: Devarakonda MLA

Published Date - 05:35 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Nalgonda: TRS district president and Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was preparing for another political drama in Telangana by visiting the State in the guise of the dedication of the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL).

Speaking to the media, Ravindra Kumar Naik said RFCL had become commercially operational almost two years ago. The dedication to the nation now was part of another political drama, he said, adding that the Centre had not fulfilled the promises made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act for the last eight years. Pointing out that the decisions of the Centre were impacting the interests of Telangana, the MLA urged the Prime Minister to announce what good was done to Telangana by his government before his visit to the State.

Except the corporate sector, people of all other sections were not happy with the Modi government, he said, adding that prices of essential commodities were hiked by 300 percent in the last seven years, causing immense financial burden on the common people. The BJP had also deceived dalits by not fulfilling its promise for SC categorization, he added.

The MLA also said the State government would purchase every grain of paddy produced by farmers in the State. Paddy production had increased in the State due to improved irrigation facilities.