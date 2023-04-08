Modi’s visit to Telangana a political drama: Left parties

CPI (M) and CPI cadre took out a rally in Nalgonda protesting against Modi’s visit, raising slogans saying 'Modi Go Back'

Nalgonda: Left party leaders on Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to the State a political drama to mislead the people.

CPI (M) and CPI cadre took out a rally in Nalgonda protesting against Modi’s visit, raising slogans saying ‘Modi Go Back’. They also displayed banners on the failure of the Centre in fulfilling the promises to Telangana made in the AP Reorganization Act.

CPI (M) district secretary Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy said Modi had the habit of escaping from mentioning the implementation of promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganization Act every time he visited the State. Demanding the doubling of the railway track from Bibinagar to Nadikudi, a long pending promise, Sudhakar Reddy urged the BJP government to stop privatization of public sector units in the country.

CPI district secretary Neli Kanti Satyam said Modi had no moral right to visit Telangana. The Centre should immediately fulfill its promises including setting up of the Bayyaram Steel factory, tribal university, NTPC unit and railway coach factory in the State. It should also accord national project status to a irrigation project in Telangana.