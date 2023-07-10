Modi’s Warangal meeting: After Chandrashekar, Ravindra Naik alleges insult

Ravindra Naik accused the BJP party leadership of insulting him by not giving him due importance during the PM Modi's public meeting at Warangal

Published Date - 07:53 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: A day after senior Dalit leader and five-time MLA A Chandrashekar expressed displeasure over the party’s national leadership not providing him a pass for Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Warangal public meeting, another former minister and senior tribal leader D Ravindra Naik on Monday accused the party leadership of insulting him by not giving him due importance during the PM’s public meeting.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Naik said though he had been in politics for over four decades, he was not given due importance during the PM’s meeting. “I was an MP from Warangal. Still I was not given importance by the State leadership. My supporters and local leaders too felt humiliated,” he said.

The senior politician also expressed displeasure over the party leadership not providing any key responsibility to him. “I have been in politics since 1973. I was a minister, MLA and MP. Still the party is not giving me any key posts. The leadership is not utilising my experience to strengthen the party in the State,” he said.

The senior tribal leader was also not happy with the way Bandi Sanjay was removed from the party’s State president’s post. “I don’t see any reason for replacing Bandi Sanjay,” he said. On reports that he was quitting the BJP, Naik said he had no such plans. “I am unhappy that the party is not giving me importance, but I have no intention to leave the party,” he said.

