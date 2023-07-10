BJP goes into self-destruction mode in Telangana as seniors reveal dirty games

Audio and video clips of senior leaders M Raghunandan Rao and AP Jithender Reddy have dragged the party down again with stinging revelations of the BJP’s dirty games to win elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:18 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is finding it tough to stay afloat in Telangana with its own senior leaders repeatedly shooting arrows at the party leadership and pulling out skeletons from the closet. Days after an ugly mutiny forced the national leadership to shunt Bandi Sanjay out of office and install G Kishan Reddy in his place, audio and video clips of senior leaders M Raghunandan Rao and AP Jithender Reddy have dragged the party down again with stinging revelations of the BJP’s dirty games to win elections.

The first was Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao’s audio clip, purportedly from his recent visit to Delhi. During an interaction with media persons, Rao revealed that the party spent over Rs.100 crore on the Munugode by-poll, but still lost the election. Though Rao denied the statement, the audio clip has gone viral.

“Even after spending Rs.100 crore, the party failed to win the Munugode by-poll. Amit Shah asked Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to resign and go for polls. What has happened to Amit Shah’s ‘Chanakya’ skills? He did not come to Dubbaka. I won the poll on my own,” he is heard saying in the clip.

Former MP & Current National Executive Member of the #BJP, Mr. @apjithender admitted openly in a TV interview that BJP MLA @Eatala_Rajender bought all Sarpanches & MPTC members before the Huzurabad by poll in #Telangana. Did the pocket hunting agencies of Modi Govt took… pic.twitter.com/Mn9OxWUaJl — Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy (@PuttaVishnuVR) July 10, 2023

On the other hand, Jithender Reddy, who had unleashed quite a social media storm with a hilarious buffalo video, threw more light on the BJP’s horse trading history during an interview to a Telugu News channel. Reddy revealed that Eatala Rajender, during the Huzurabad by-poll in 2021, had purchased all sarpanches, Mandal parishad territorial constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial constituencies (ZPTC) members and had also flown them to Delhi.

“By the time I was made the election in-charge of Huzurabad, Eatala purchased all the sarpanches, MPTC and ZPTC members. There was not a single person left in the constituency,” he said. Eatala had gone on to win the election.

Both the clips, which are being shared widely across social media networks, are turning out to be quite an embarrassment for the saffron party, which is also facing accusations of discrimination against Dalits from another senior leader, A. Chandrashekar, who said he was denied a pass to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Warangal on Saturday. The former Minister’s statement saw the BJP hurriedly going into damage control mode, with Eatala rushing to meet Chandrashekar last night. However, the mission is said to have failed, with latest reports suggesting that Chandrashekar was planning to quit the BJP and swing over to the Congress.

All the furore within the BJP, set afire by its own leaders, is giving strong fodder for its political rivals as well. BRS Working President and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was quick to point out the stunning revelations in Raghunandan Rao’s audio clip and made a point when he asked why central agencies were not probing the MLA’s claim.

Where is ECI, ED and IT when a Telangana BJP MLA is openly claiming that his party spent 100 Crore Rupees in a By-election? Will any notices be issued or enquiry conducted on BJP ? Irony just died a million deaths after listening to Modi Ji speaking about corruption https://t.co/DLh2apkzZz — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 9, 2023

“Where is ECI, ED and IT when a Telangana BJP MLA is openly claiming that his party spent Rs.100 crore in a by-election? Will any notices be issued or enquiry conducted on BJP ?” he asked.

Many on social media have pointed out that the confessions from the two senior BJP leaders now prove that the infamous covert operation by the BJP to buy four BRS legislators by offering Rs.100 crore was true. Several netizens also pointed out how the BJP had engineered cracks in the Shiv Sena to get into the government in Maharashtra and was continuing its tricks to further split Sharad Pawar’s NCP as well.