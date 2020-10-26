Mohammed Siraj finds a place in Test team to Australia

Rahul elevated as vice-captain for T20 and ODI team, Rohit ruled out

Hyderabad: Hyderabad pace bowler Mohammed Siraj has found a place in the Indian Test team that will play in Australia. The Sunil Joshi-led selection panel, as expected, announced T20, one-day and Test teams.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul got a surprise elevation when he was named as the vice-captain of the T20 and ODI teams as Rohit Sharma was out with injury. He and Ishant Sharma have not been included in the three teams. According to a press note, the BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, who is out with injury.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy was rewarded for his outstanding performance in the ongoing IPL tournament. He took five wickets in KKR’s previous match against Delhi Capitals. Otherwise there were no surprises in the T20 team. Hardik Pandya makes a return to the T20 and ODI teams.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, who arrived in Dubai on Monday and straightaway into bio-bubble have been named in the Test squad .

Four additional bowlers – Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan – will travel with the Indian contingent.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, and Varun Chakravarthy

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Siraj

