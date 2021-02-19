Mohan Babu fined over illegal advertising in Hyderabad

The notice, issued to the actor on Thursday, says the violation is ‘erection of unauthorised advertisement element above 15-feet in height from ground level’.

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) has issued a challan of Rs 1 lakh to Telugu actor Mohan Babu for putting up unauthorised advertisement posters of movies on the walls of his residence at Film Nagar. The notice, issued to the actor on Thursday, says the violation is ‘erection of unauthorised advertisement element above 15-feet in height from ground level’.

According to the notice issued by the department, the erection of advertisement element, displaying or mounting or painting an advertisement, use of flashing lights or non-static illumination, having size of the advertisement or name board exceeding 15% of the frontage of the building, use of moving, rotating or variable message advertising device, operating an advertisement without valid Structural Stability Certificate is an offence committed under GHMC Act and as per G.O.Ms. No. 68.

Also under the purview of the act is advertisement on a moving vehicle in the manner of any additional structure on the vehicle and use of illuminated advertisements with brightness more than the allowed limit. The EVDM issued the challan to the actor after an online complaint.