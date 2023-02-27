| Monday Special Weekend Hangover Try These 6 Remedies To Feel Better In No Time

Monday special: Weekend hangover? Try these 6 remedies to feel better in no time

If you are facing "hangover" symptoms this Monday morning after having a couple of drinks last night, then you should follow the below-listed remedies to feel better in no time.

By ANI Published Date - 02:30 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Representational Image.

New Delhi: Most people wait for the weekend to party hard with their friends and binge-drink their favourite alcoholic drinks together. However, the next morning often brings a harsh reminder of the hazards of overindulgence – the dreaded hangover, which can be incredibly unpleasant, with symptoms ranging from a splitting headache and dry mouth to nausea and fatigue.

If you are facing “hangover” symptoms this Monday morning after having a couple of drinks last night, then you should follow the below-listed remedies to feel better in no time.

Drink Water



One of the primary causes of a hangover is dehydration. Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it increases urine production and leads to fluid loss. To counteract this, make sure to drink plenty of water in the morning after a night of heavy drinking. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water throughout the day.

Get Plenty of Rest



Hangovers can leave you feeling tired and sluggish. Getting plenty of rest can help your body recover and restore its energy levels. Take a nap if you need to, or simply rest and relax for a few hours.

Drink a Sports Drink

Sports drinks can help cure a hangover by replenishing the electrolytes that are lost due to dehydration. These drinks are high in sodium and potassium, which can help balance your body’s fluids and prevent further dehydration.

Take Simple Pain Relievers



Over-the-counter pain relievers can help to alleviate headaches or body aches caused by a hangover. Be sure to follow the dosage instructions on the label and avoid taking more than the recommended amount.

Exercise



Exercising can help to boost your mood and reduce stress. Light exercises such as yoga or a walk outside can help your body to detoxify and improve your overall well-being.

Eat a Nutritious Meal



Eating a nutritious meal can help cure a hangover by giving your body the nutrients needed to recover. Focus on foods that are easy to digest and high in protein and healthy fats. Some good options include eggs, avocado toast, and a fruit smoothie.