Monkey Shoulder’s Sixth Season of the ‘Ultimate Bartender Championship’ comes to Hyderabad

Monkey Shoulder, the free-spirited blended malt owned by William Grant & Sons held the sixth season here and Ayush Pundir and Gaurav Pandey from Cock & Bull emerged the top finalists from Hyderabad.

By IANS Published Date - 03:00 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: The ‘Ultimate Bartender Championship’ amongst the bartending community in India culminated its Hyderabad city round at Trops Kitchen and Tavern with over 50 bartenders from the city mixing, moving and shaking to claim the mask.

The event hosted and judged by Monkey Shoulder India’s Brand Ambassador and Chief Monkey Officer, Gaurav Sareen saw a gush of energy from a zealous group of bartenders paving their way through five exciting mixology challenges.

The championship is structured to evaluate “the skills that pay the bills.” The five distinct levels of the competition concentrate on essential skills like industry knowledge, pouring, nosing, table service and nailing the perfect serve, a press release said. Kapila Sethi Kad, Marketing Head, said the city round witnessed some of the best bartending talent in the country.

