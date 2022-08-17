India’s first female bartender to take over Gourmet Bar at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

| Indias First Female Bartender To Take Over Gourmet Bar At Novotel Hyderabad Airport

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:40 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s eclectic Gourmet Bar will witness a bar take-over by celebrity flair bartender and Mixologist – Ami Shroff this August.

Ami Shroff is India’s first female flair bartender and will not only give a taste of her snazzy concoctions but also bar tricks up and close. Flair bartending which also means ‘extreme bartending’ involves entertaining guests with bar tools and bottles fashionably and with finesse.

The recently revamped Gourmet Bar will be a night of flair, fire and fusion as Ami Shroff gears up to whip her signature cocktails like the Good Old Fashion, Whisky Twisted Sour, Hello Hyderabad and lots more.