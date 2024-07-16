Monsoon emergency teams on high alert in Hyderabad: GHMC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 08:33 PM

Hyderabad: Monsoon emergency teams are on high alert to deal with any water logging issues across the city, the Greater Hydreabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said in a press release on Tuesday.

As part of the preparedness, the weather forecasts issued regularly by the meteorological department were also being relayed to the field officers for swift action.

With stagnant water on roads causing traffic jams, the GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata and zonal commissioners are issuing immediate orders to the on-field teams. Officers who were found to be neglecting their duties were also warned of consequences.

“Measures have been taken to prevent rainwater stagnation. Some teams have also set up camps at identified water logging points along with banners, assuring the public of their preparedness,” read the statement.

As part of pre-monsoon planning, equipped vehicles for dewatering have been prepared and stationed at water logging points. A total of 254 Monsoon Emergency Teams and 238 Static Teams have been set up across GHMC. In addition to this, 29 CRMP and 30 EVDM are also working alongside.

Further, the Commissioner has asked officials to take measures to ensure that drains and roads are cleaned timely. Along with removing floating materials and mud brought in by rainwater from the drains, after the rains subside, silt accumulated on the sides of the roads is also being cleared.