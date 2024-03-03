More apps back on Play Store after complying with Google’s billing norms; IAMAI expresses concerns

By PTI Published Date - 3 March 2024, 09:28 PM

New Delhi: A few more apps came back on Play Store on Sunday after they complied with Google’s billing policy, even as the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) expressed concerns as the majority of apps removed remained delisted.

Murugavel J, founder and CEO of matrimony.com, said that only eight of the company’s apps, including Bengali Matrimony, Marathi Matrimony, Tamil Matrimony, Jodii and Bharat Matrimony were reinstated on Sunday, but only after they accepted Google’s terms.

A vast majority of its 100-plus apps are still not restored on Play Store, he said. “In spite of the government’s clear message on the issue, Google has not taken steps to reinstate all the apps that had been delisted by it over billing policies,” Murugavel told PTI.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday made it clear that the removal of apps by Google was unacceptable and that “startups will get the protection they need”.

Tension between Google and some Indian apps flared on Friday after the tech giant removed certain apps from its Play Store in India over a dispute on service fee payments. The apps and well-known startup founders are up in arms and have called out Google for its action.

“The association is also of the view that such measures are discriminatory in reference to the practice followed by Google in other jurisdictions, where it has offered preferential terms to app developers in deference to ongoing legal proceedings or legislative developments,” it said.

IAMAI expressed deep concern as the majority of apps continued to be delisted. It is pertinent to mention here that the government is likely to meet Google and representatives of concerned apps on Monday to resolve the issue.

Naukri, 99acres, and Shaadi.com were among the few apps back on the Google Play Store on Saturday apparently after they complied with the tech giant’s norms even as the government made it clear that delisting of Indian apps cannot be permitted and scheduled a meeting with the two sides.

IAMAI has said the Indian tech ecosystem needs to be protected and provided favourable terms that are attuned to the dynamics of the Indian market and support the growth and development of an open internet ecosystem in the country.

“The association also appreciates the proactive response of the government to the issue, and the government’s commitment to help resolve the issue,” IAMAI said.

The industry body urged Google to restore the status quo of the apps and re-list them on the Play Store in the manner they have been operating since inception.

“We urge Google to discuss the matter with the stakeholders and work towards a reasonable and mutually beneficial solution,” it said.