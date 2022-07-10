More candidates apply for TS EAMCET 2022

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: The number of students registering for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is going up with each passing year.

The entrance tests for admissions into undergraduate engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, veterinary and other allied courses have recorded more than 14,500 applications this year in comparison with last year’s count.

A total of 2,66,445 students including 1,71,945 for engineering, 94,150 for AM and 350 for both engineering and AM have applied this year as against 2,51,723 (1,65,044 engineering and 86,679 AM) in 2021 and 2.22 lakh in 2020. Both the engineering and AM streams have witnessed a surge in applications.

The entrance test for AM stream is scheduled for July 14 and 15, whereas the engineering entrance test is on July 18, 19 and 20. So far, 2,57,320 candidates downloaded their hall tickets from the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.

The EAMCET 2022 will be conducted by covering 70 per cent of the total intermediate syllabus which is in tune with the syllabus adapted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) for intermediate courses with effect from the academic year 2020-21.

There is no change in the pattern and the exam will have 160 questions that have to be answered in 180 minutes. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, 25 per cent weightage for intermediate marks for calculating the EAMCET ranks has also been waived off for this year. Earlier, EAMCET ranks were calculated taking into account the 25 per cent weightage of marks secured in the intermediate public examinations.

Candidates appearing for the EAMCET should note that the admissions to BSc Nursing, a four-year degree course, in the competent authority quota seats in the State will be based on the ranks secured in this entrance test from the present academic year i.e., 2022-23.

In the case of the management quota seats, admissions will be based on the rank secured in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG. The admissions to the said course in the past were done based on the merit secured in the Intermediate Public Examinations.