More Cath Labs in Government hospitals across Telangana: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:18 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to strengthen emergency cardiology services for needy patients, the Telangana government is in the process of adding more Cath labs in tertiary teaching hospitals not only in Hyderabad but across the State.

After launching Cath lab facilities at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Gandhi Hospital, Government general hospitals in Adilabad, Vikarabad and Khammam, the State government will soon launch similar facilities in Mahabubnagar and Siddipet in the coming days.

“Modernisation of medical infrastructure in Government hospitals is underway on par with corporate hospitals. The Telangana Government is incurring an expenditure of Rs. 11, 440 crore annually to ensure quality health care services are available to poor patients. We are also in the process of starting five medical colleges, which will increase the total number of government medical colleges to 17 in Telangana,” State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday, while inaugurating a high-end medical imaging equipment at Medicover Cancer Institute, Hitech City, said.

The Health Minister urged hospitals to take-up more procedures under Aarogyasri Health Insurance and assured that the State government will not delay the process of clearing pending medical bills of private hospitals under the health insurance scheme.

“We have the responsibility of providing quality health care services to poor patients, especially for diseases like cancer where the treatment expenses are expected to be high,” he said. Senior officials from Medicover Cancer Institute, Hitech City were present.