More private facilities in Telangana to give Covid vaccine

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has processed requests from Telangana, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra to allow private health facilities beyond those private facilities which are already empanelled under AB-PMJAY, CGHS and State Health Insurance schemes as COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs), the Lok Sabha was told on Friday.

The government is not apprehensive of utilising the services of private health facilities for Covid-19 vaccination, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply. In fact, the private health facilities that fulfill certain laid out criteria are already being used and providing vaccination as CVCs, the Minister said.

The inclusion of private CVCs is a dynamic process, he said. A total of 19,422 private CVCs across the country have been registered on Co-WIN portal till March 15, according to the data provided in the reply.

The Union Health Ministry has processed requests from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana to allow private health facilities beyond those private facilities which are already empanelled under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), State Health Insurance schemes, as CVCs, Choubey said.

