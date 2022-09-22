More schemes to Telangana if BJP voted to power: Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:28 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said more welfare schemes would be introduced if the party was voted to power in the next Assembly elections in the State.

Addressing a public meeting organized to mark the culmination of fourth phase of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Pedda Amberpet here, Sanjay said the BJP’s welfare schemes would be aimed at benefiting the people on all fronts. Apart from extending free education and medical treatment, houses would be given to eligible persons if the BJP was voted to power, he said.

Assuring that aspirations of the chief architect of the Constitution of India Dr BR Ambedkar would be fulfilled, Sanjay exuded confidence that the BJP would easily win the byelection to the Munugode Assembly constituency.

He said the response from the people was overwhelming during his yatra and that many people had approached him with their problems in Medchal-Malkajgiri constituency. One of the main issues was the Jawaharnagar dumping yard, he said, adding that the fifth phase of his yatra would commence from October 15.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Saadhvi Niranjan Jyothi, who was the chief guest for the public meeting, slammed the leaders who are attempting to divide the country. She said many leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister after the next Parliament elections. She also said the BJP would ‘settle the accounts’ of all the leaders who were indulging in fraudulent practices.