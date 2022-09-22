BJP constitutes 14-member panel for Munugode by-election

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:17 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State unit has constituted a 14-member steering committee headed by former MP and BJP national executive member G Vivek Venkataswamy for the upcoming by-election to the Munugode assembly constituency.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, former MP AP Jitendra Reddy, film actress Vijayashanti were among those who were in the committee, according to State party general secretary P Premender Reddy. However, the names of two MPs – Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Babu Rao and MLA M Raghunandan Rao did not figure in the committee.

With the new steering committee, the State unit has started gearing up for the Munugode by-election. A few days ago Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations being made for by-election when he came to attend Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations officially organized by the Central government at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad here.

After attending the celebrations, Shah came to Haritha Plaza hotel in Begumpet and interacted with the State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other senior party leaders. He laid more focus on the preparations to be made for the by-election to win the Munugode assembly seat. Sources said the BJP was contemplating to implement the same strategy adopted during by-election to Huzurabad assembly constituency.