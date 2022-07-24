More than 194.17 Cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

By ANI Published: Published Date - 04:00 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that more than 194.17 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The government data further said that more than 7.98 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories.

“More than 194.17 crore (1,94,17,34,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 7.98 Cr (7,98,65,080) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwideCOVID-199 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 20,279 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload at 1,52,200 in the country.

However, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.46 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 5.29 per cent.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.45 per cent.

A total of 18,143 patients have recovered in te last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,32,10,522.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 201.99 crore (2,01,99,33,453) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,66,54,283 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.85 Cr (3,85,07,516) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022 onwards.