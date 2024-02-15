Morning News: Central Ministers’ talks with Farmers, UAE Hindu Temple, ED’s 6th summons to Kejriwal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 03:02 PM

Hyderabad: Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: Centre-farmer talks today amid face-off, Tear gas fired at farmers, Abu Dhabi gets first Hindu temple, Excise case: ED issues 6th summons to Kejriwal, Ukraine sinks Russian ship in Black Sea, Shehbaz likely to become Pak’s next PM, Telangana CM vows to fill 2L govt jobs, KLIS row: Harish dares CM to quit, Middle-order woes for Team India, and Sylvester Stallone picks Ryan Gosling as next Rambo

