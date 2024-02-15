Morning News: Central Ministers’ talks with Farmers, UAE Hindu Temple, ED’s 6th summons to Kejriwal

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning.
Hyderabad: Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: Centre-farmer talks today amid face-off, Tear gas fired at farmers, Abu Dhabi gets first Hindu temple, Excise case: ED issues 6th summons to Kejriwal, Ukraine sinks Russian ship in Black Sea, Shehbaz likely to become Pak’s next PM, Telangana CM vows to fill 2L govt jobs, KLIS row: Harish dares CM to quit, Middle-order woes for Team India, and Sylvester Stallone picks Ryan Gosling as next Rambo
