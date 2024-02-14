Morning News: Punjab farmers clash in protest, Deepika Padukone at BAFTA, KCR fight for Krishna Water

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 12:45 PM

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights of the day, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: Punjab Farmers Protest Clash, Modi’s UAE Visit, National Film Awards Rename, Deepika Padukone at BAFTA, South India’s Tallest Skyscraper, CM Revanth Reddy’s Barrage Vow, BRS President’s Water Demand, Shehbaz Sharif’s Political Assertion, India Women’s Hockey Struggle, and Romantic Films’ Re-releases.