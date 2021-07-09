Mortal remains of martyred Army Sepoy reaches Hyderabad

Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy was killed in cross firing on Thursday at the Line of Control, Jammu & Kashmir

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Army Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy who was killed in cross firing on Thursday at the Line of Control, Jammu & Kashmir, arrived by an Indian Air Force aircraft at Air Force Station Hakimpet, on Friday.

The mortal remains were received by senior military personnel of the station with full military honours, according to a press release. The remains will be taken to his ancestral village Dharivada of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh for cremation, it said.

Sepoy Reddy who was with the 17th Battalion of Madras Regiment is survived by his mother Venkateswaramma. At the Air Force Station, a wreath laying ceremony was organised and senior officers from Army, Air Force and Civil administration paid homage.

