Mother, daughter die in wall collapse in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:33 AM, Fri - 8 July 22

Nalgonda: A woman and her daughter died after a wall of their house collapsed on them at Padmanagar in Nalgonda in the early hours of Friday following heavy rain.

The victims were Nadikudi Lakshmi(42) and her daughter Kalyani(21). They migrated to Nalgonda from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and were working as railway coolies.

The incident took place when the wall of their rented house collapsed on them on Friday early morning. The woman and daughter, who were sleeping on a bed, died on the spot in the incident. Nalgonda witnessed heavy rain after mid-night.

The police rushed to the place and shifted the bodies of the victims to the mortuary of Government General Hospital of Nalgonda for autopsy.

Kattangur, Peddavoora, Tirumalgiri(Sagar), Gurrampode, Shaligowraram, Nampally, Miryalagua and Adavidevulapally have witnessed heavy rain in the district.

