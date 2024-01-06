Mother dies of heart break hours after son’s death due to cardiac arrest in Medak

Saturday, Jan 6, 2024
In a tragic incident, a woman died of a cardiac arrest barely hours after her son's death in Medak district

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 04:38 PM, Sat - 6 January 24
Medak: In a tragic incident, a woman died of a cardiac arrest barely hours after her son’s death at Kuchanpally village of Havelighanpur Mandal on Saturday morning.

According to Havelighanpur Police, Veerappagari Narsa Goud (39), who was eking out a livelihood by driving an auto-rickshaw, had complained of chest pain on Saturday morning. After a few minutes, he fell unconscious in his bed after which family members rushed him to the Government Hospital in Medak where doctors declared him brought dead due to a cardiac arrest.

His mother, Lakshmi, who arrived at the hospital in another vehicle, collapsed at her son’s bedside after seeing his body. She died there itself of a cardiac arrest. Narsa Goud was looking after the family after the early demise of his father.

