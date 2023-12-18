Karnataka man drowns in Ghanpur Anicut in Medak

A man from Karnataka, who was on a pilgrimage, drowned in the Ghanpur Anicut near the Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple at Edupayala in Papannapet mandal on Monday.

Basvaraj (38) of Bidar district had reached the temple along with his family members to offer prayers to the presiding deity. He went to Ghanpur Anicut to have a bath when he accidentally slipped into the water body. HIs body was retrieved by locals and handed over to the family members after postmortem at the Area Hospital in Medak.

A case has been registered by Papannapet police.