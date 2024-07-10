Mother, job aspirant disagrees with Revanth Reddy’s statement on DSC postponement

In a video that has been circulate on social media on Wednesday , the DSC aspirant said that it was difficult to manage three kids and simultaneously prepare for the DSC exam that has vast syllabus.

Hyderabad: Deferring with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement that political parties were instigating students for postponement of the DSC, a mother and teacher job aspirant made a fervent appeal to the Chief Minister on their genuine demands.

There is only a 20 day gap between the Teacher Eligibility Test and DSC exam.

“My husband has a lot of hopes on me. I feel like I am letting those hopes down. I don’t feel like living. We have put in a lot of effort but you say it is being done by BRS. We are making our efforts for DSC postponement. I will touch your feet sir please postpone DSC,” she said in an appeal to the Chief Minister.