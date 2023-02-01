Mother, son killed on the spot in road accident in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:11 AM, Wed - 1 February 23

Nalgonda: A mother and son died on the spot in a road accident when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by an SUV at Chilamarri village of Pedda Adisherlapally mandal in the district on Wednesday morning.

The victims were Gunji Venkayamma and her son Ganesh from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. Their family had come to Thatikal in the mandal about 10 years back.

They met with the accident when they were going to their native place on the motorcycle, which caught fire after being hit by the SUV, which was coming from the opposite direction.

The bodies were shifted to the area hospital of Devarakonda for autopsy.