Youth found hanging in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Representational image.

Nalgonda: A 21-year-old youngster, Mohammed Akhil, was found hanging in his house at Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in the town on Tuesday.

According to the police, Akhil was working in a private transport company at Hyderabad and came to his native place two days ago. Saying he was facing financial problems, Akhil had asked his parents for Rs.2 lakh. As his parents failed to arrange the amount, he is suspected to have hanged himself to death.

Based on a complaint from his father Mohammed Rabbani, Nalgonda Town-II police filed a case and took up investigation.