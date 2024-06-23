Hyderabad: Software employee dies in hit and run case

“On being hit by the vehicle, Shiva Shankar fell on the road from the bike and due to injuries died on the spot. The vehicle driver who caused the accident escaped from the spot,” said Jubilee Hills sub inspector, M Rakesh. T

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 08:02 PM

Hyderabad: A software employee died in a hit and run case at Jubilee Hills early on Sunday. According to the police, M Shiva Shankar (33) who worked with an IT company was going on a motorcycle early on Sunday when an unknown vehicle hit the bike near AVIS Hospital on Jubilee Hills road.

he police registered a case under Section 304 (A) of IPC and started efforts to trace the car and identify the driver.