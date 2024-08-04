Mother, son killed on the spot in road accident in Shadnagar

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman and her son who were returning home after visiting a shrine were killed in a head on collision between their scooter and a TSRTC bus at Nandigama in Shadnagar on Sunday afternoon.

Hajira Begum (40), a resident of Chandrayangutta in old city, and her two sons Abdul Rahim (11) and Abdul Rahman (9) were returning after visiting JP Darga at Shadnagar. “Hajira Begum who was riding the scooter apparently lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn on the road. Her scooter collided with a bus coming in the opposite direction,” said an Inspector of Nandigama police station.

Hajira and Rahim, died on the spot while Rahman escaped with injuries. On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered.