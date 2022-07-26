Motherhood is a blessing, says Chinmayi Sripada

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 02:27 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: South singer Chinmayi Sripada is not only a popular name in the music circles but she’s also known for her outspoken attitude. She was married to actor-director Rahul Ravindran on May 5, 2014, and the pretty couple has recently announced the arrival of their twins — Driptah and Sharvas — who were born on June 22.

Sharing her happiness over embracing parenthood, Chinmany said, “My husband and I are pleased to welcome two precious babies into this world.”

The singer-turned-dubbing artiste has also recently started dermatological clinics called ‘Isle of Skin’ in Chennai and Hyderabad. “I always try to keep myself updated by learning something new. Being in the film industry, I have seen a lot of artistes (and the general public too) who are worried about their skin which made me do lots of research on skin health before entering into this line of business,” shared Chinmayi.

“As someone who believes in the best, we brought the equipment used in our treatments from Las Vegas. My team and I have been working on this project for the past year. Our team was deployed to Las Vegas and a few other countries to know and learn about the equipment and offer the best services to our clients,” she added.

Though managing the babies and balancing the business are a difficult task for her, she thanks her husband for his constant support and encouragement.

About continuing work in the film industry, Chinmayi says that singing and dubbing are a part of her life as they helped her gain name and fame, besides love and appreciation of her fans.

“Working in the film industry is a top priority for me and I would always continue doing it. I’ve been talking to a few people about some projects that will be disclosed soon,” shares Chinmayi who promises to return to the film industry “very soon”.

The singer is currently dedicating her entire time to raising her children. “I would support my kids if they showed an interest in singing or other artistic endeavours,” she added.

She also addressed the recent surrogacy accusations, saying, “I have no idea who is propagating these things whatsoever. I considered making my personal life on social media private and only wanted to reveal news to my online family when I felt safe doing so.”

“My Instagram account has been suspended after I announced the birth of my twins. I now have a backup account with the name chinmayi.sripada and fans can connect with me there,” she concluded.