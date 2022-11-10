Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Home | Cinema &amp; TV | Chinmayi Sripada Slams Sathish Over His Comments On Co Star Dharsha Gupta

Chinmayi Sripada slams Sathish over his comments on co-star Dharsha Gupta

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Thu - 10 November 22
Chinmayi Sripada slams Sathish over his comments on co-star Dharsha Gupta
Many Twitter users came in support of Chinmayi and felt that it is not a joke and that it’s high time that the society stops mansplaining women.

Hyderabad: Singer Chinmayi Sripada has slammed actor-comedian Sathish over his distasteful comments on his co-star Dharsha Gupta’s wardrobe choice at a recent event.

Taking to Twitter, Chinmayi shared a video from the audio launch of Sunny Leone, Dharsha Gupta and Sathish’s upcoming film ‘Oh My Ghost’ in Chennai, and called out the actor for defining a woman’s culture by her clothes.

In the video, Sathish was heard pointing out at Dharsha Gupta’s choice of outfit. Sathish said that Sunny Leone, who is from Mumbai, has worn a sari but Dharsha, who is from Coimbatore, chose to wear a western dress. He later clarified at the event that he made the statement on a lighter note and was only appreciating Sunny Leone for adapting to the culture.

Sharing her views on the issue, Chinmayi wrote, “I mean – To actually point at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman who doesn’t dress according to culture. When will this behaviour from men stop?” she wrote and added, “It’s not funny.”

Many Twitter users came in support of Chinmayi and felt that it is not a joke and that it’s high time that the society stops mansplaining women.

However, the singer also receives flak in some of her comments with some users asking her to respect the “culture” or not to make a big deal of a “joke”.

The audio launch of the film ‘Oh My Ghost’ was held almost a week ago. The horror-comedy is directed by R Yuvan and co-produced by Durai Veerasakthi and K Sasikumar.

 

Related News

Latest News