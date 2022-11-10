Chinmayi Sripada slams Sathish over his comments on co-star Dharsha Gupta

Published Date - 05:34 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Many Twitter users came in support of Chinmayi and felt that it is not a joke and that it’s high time that the society stops mansplaining women.

Hyderabad: Singer Chinmayi Sripada has slammed actor-comedian Sathish over his distasteful comments on his co-star Dharsha Gupta’s wardrobe choice at a recent event.

Taking to Twitter, Chinmayi shared a video from the audio launch of Sunny Leone, Dharsha Gupta and Sathish’s upcoming film ‘Oh My Ghost’ in Chennai, and called out the actor for defining a woman’s culture by her clothes.

In the video, Sathish was heard pointing out at Dharsha Gupta’s choice of outfit. Sathish said that Sunny Leone, who is from Mumbai, has worn a sari but Dharsha, who is from Coimbatore, chose to wear a western dress. He later clarified at the event that he made the statement on a lighter note and was only appreciating Sunny Leone for adapting to the culture.

Sharing her views on the issue, Chinmayi wrote, “I mean – To actually point at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman who doesn’t dress according to culture. When will this behaviour from men stop?” she wrote and added, “It’s not funny.”

I mean – To actually *point* at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman who doesn’t dress according to culture. When will this behaviour from men stop? Its not funny. pic.twitter.com/HIoC0LM8cM — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 9, 2022

He doesn't think it's a joke. Clearly Mansplaining. Sheer audacity these shameless gits have to go on stage and preach a woman what to wear n what not.

First stop your vulgur double meaning jokes in your dialogues @actorsathish

அப்றம் கலாச்சாரத்த பாதுகாக்கலாம். https://t.co/F4yLSF6Q9S — Kavitha Gajendran (@kavithazahir) November 10, 2022

Even more distasteful that the comment be made in a language not followed by the person being targeted https://t.co/fwiTVlXkyc — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) November 10, 2022

There is something wrong with the way men are brought up in India. STOP. You do not decide how women dress or the choices she makes. Mind your own business. https://t.co/gCiFYq9rAd — Lata Mathew (@thisiswhatIsaid) November 10, 2022

This guy speaks this way most of the times 😐Why is that always women needs to save the culture not men ??? The culture is for women not for men isn't it ??? https://t.co/ppeCcXQmL3 — Poornima (@realpoornima) November 10, 2022

However, the singer also receives flak in some of her comments with some users asking her to respect the “culture” or not to make a big deal of a “joke”.

This video, the crowd reaction, and some of the replies to the tweet are extremely distressing lol we have a LONG way to go https://t.co/bI81CrbQPy — Sanj (@sanjthegoat) November 10, 2022

The audio launch of the film ‘Oh My Ghost’ was held almost a week ago. The horror-comedy is directed by R Yuvan and co-produced by Durai Veerasakthi and K Sasikumar.