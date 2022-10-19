Chinmayi opens up on her miscarriage, pregnancy and surrogacy rumours

03:04 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

In the video, the singer spoke about feeling scared after she had a miscarriage earlier, and wanting to safeguard her privacy. She also said she now had ‘a little bit of regret about not taking many photographs’ during her pregnancy.

Hyderabad: Singer Chinmayi Sripada rarely shares her personal details on social media. The singer recently took to Instagram to share the ‘only selfie’ she took during her pregnancy and posted a video explaining why she did not share her baby bump photos.

“I posted a photograph of myself from 32 weeks pregnant just because I think now I have a little bit of regret about not taking more photographs. But I have already mentioned on my YouTube channel I was slightly mind messed that I should have a healthy pregnancy especially post my miscarriage,” Chinmayi said in the video.

Addressing the rumours of her babies being born through surrogacy, Chinmayi said she doesn’t really care and added that a mother is a mother regardless of the birth procedure.

Hours later, she shared a photo of herself which was shot at a concert, right after her earlier miscarriage. “This photo from November 2020 was 5-6 days after my miscarriage. I went and performed….But looking at this photo – you’d never have known – because I didn’t tell you. Therefore – remember to be kind, don’t speculate,” the singer wrote while sharing the picture.

Chinmayi and her actor-husband Rahul Ravindran had announced the news of their babies being born in June this year, through social media. The twins, a girl and a boy, have been named Driptah and Sharvas.

Besides being a playback singer, Chinmayi is also a voice actor, television presenter, radio jockey, and also runs a translation firm.