Motion poster of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ is finally here featuring Sharad Kelkar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:51 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is inspirational and has always taught the lesson of ‘Swarajya’ to the generation. The founder of the Maratha Empire in western India, he is one of the greatest kings of his time and even today.

Zee Studios have released a motion poster of actor Sharad Kelkar who would be seen as Baji Prabhu Deshpande. As ‘Har Har Mahadev’ has finally booked its release on October 25, it seems like this Diwali is going to be enormous. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

Chanting the great mantra of ‘Har Har Mahadev’, Baji Prabhu Deshpande fought against Siddi Jauhar’s army and sanctified the horse by sacrificing his life. The saga of Baji Prabhu’s warrior Karari Bani will be seen in the film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in a very grand and divine form to the viewers. The voice of Sharad Kelkar as brave Baji Prabhu in the motion poster is worth giving us goosebumps while he says the dialogue, “As long as the cannon is not heard, Mother Vinzai brings me, no guerrilla will be able to cross this pass… This is the word of Baji.”

Produced by ZEE Studios, it is directed by Abhijeet Deshpande.