Motivational speaker Jay Shetty is coming to Hyderabad on May 5

From uncomplicating your life to learning new things, here are 4 reasons why you should go to 'Love Rules’ India tour by Jay Shetty.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Jay Shetty is #1 New York Times best-selling author, host of health podcast and a purpose coach. His life is an inspiration and his words resonate with everyone across ages. The modern-age monk has helped many around the world find their purpose or the missing link in their routine lives. This summer he will be in our homeland for his ‘Love Rules’ World Tour and if you are looking for a sign, then this is it.

‘Jay Shetty: Love Rules’ World Tour, produced by BookMyShow, will travel to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on May 2 and 3, 5 and 6, 2023, respectively. We have chalked out the four reasons why you shouldn’t miss attending this tour:

Discover secrets to living life to the fullest

Your chance to dive into a never-before-experienced self-care session is here. His insights on life, spirituality and personal development are thought-provoking and inspiring, a great fit for you in absorbing all the guidance and inspiration. This will be your chance to step into the world of wisdom as he brings you intriguing conversations with some of the most insightful people on the planet.

Uncomplicate your life

The ‘Love Rules’ Tour promises to deliver life-changing lessons on relationships, love, and happiness. Jay Shetty’s talks are known to provide practical and actionable advice that can help individuals improve their personal and professional lives. Attending the Love Rules Tour in India can be an enriching cultural experience. India is a diverse country with a rich history and cultural heritage. The event can be an excellent opportunity for attendees to explore the culture of mindfulness and more that Jay takes inspiration from. With discussions, experiments and demonstrations all scheduled to woo you and put you at ease, the session is more than what’s happening within you.

Meditate your way through stress

We all know meditation is an essential tool for achieving inner peace, reducing stress and improving overall well-being. In his teachings, Jay has emphasized that meditation is not about emptying the mind, but rather about observing and controlling the thoughts that arise. This is your chance to cultivate greater self-awareness, compassion and gratitude, leading to a more meaningful and fulfilling life. Whether you are new to meditation or an experienced practitioner, worry not. Jay’s insights on this ancient practice are sure to inspire and guide you towards a more mindful and centered way of living, in this modern times.

90 minutes of fun-filled learning

It’s not just about personal growth, it is also about having fun and enjoying the experience. Catch Jay Shetty in action as he encourages you in embracing playfulness and curiosity. Make the most out of Jay’s personal anecdotes and experiences with people from across the world. The 90 minutes are definitely bound to feel like 9, as time flies past during the session. Fans can book their tickets for Jay Shetty’s ‘Love Rules’ India Tour on BookMyShow. The tour follows the release of Jay’s highly anticipated second book, ‘8 Rules of Love,’ which was out on January 31, 2023.