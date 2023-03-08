RK Math Hyderabad to offer offline meditation course from March 13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:25 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

The program will be guided by Swami Bodhamayananada, Adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math. Individuals between the age group of 16-35 years are eligible to take part in the course, and the fee for the program is Rs 150. Classes will be held every day from 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm from March 13 to March 15.

For further details, contact the Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence (VIHE) from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. One can also contact VIHE via e-mail: Hyderabad.vihe@rkmm.org or by dialing 040-27627961.

For online registrations, those interested can visit – https://rkmath.org/vihe