Motor racing fans feel adrenaline rush at Hyderabad E-Prix

The country’s first Formula E Racing Championship puts Hyderabad on global map

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Formula E Races at NTR Marg. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The atmosphere was electrifying as motor racing fans, including a host of celebrities, watched in awe as electric cars zoomed past them at a speed close to 300kmph in the first ever Formula E race – Hyderabad E-Prix—held in the heart of city on Saturday.

The adrenaline rush was high with the electric cars vrooming around the specially laid 2.83 km track covering Hussain Sagar Lake, NTR Marg. The fourth round of the Formula E championship race witnessed an overwhelming response with over 25,000 fans not only from Hyderabad but from all parts of the country thronging the picturesque circuit laid on the banks of Hussain Sagar.

The race also saw film stars, cricketers, politicians and bureaucrats, descending on city to witness 22 drivers from 11 teams showcasing their prowess behind the wheel in a race that was filled with action from the start to finish.

Having completed the first Free Practice session on Friday, the race began with a second Free Practice session in the morning. The qualifiers provided a glimpse of what to expect in the main race. The 22 drivers also took a lap during the ‘drivers parade’ in e-autos waving to cheering fans in simmering heat.

Big support for home teams

The crowd began to build in the stands an hour before the race and was filled in no time. Notwithstanding the high mercury levels, the enthusiastic fans reveled in every moment of their first experience.



The cheers were loud each time when Mahindra Racing team drivers drove past them in the grandstands. The TCA Jaguar Racing Team, owned by Indian company Tata Group also won hearts.

Cricketers, celebrities make a pit stop

Cricketers too, like ardent fans, were in the grandstands to get the first glimpse of the historic race. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, current team members Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, along with wife Dhanasree Verma, walked through the pit lane to get the closer look of the fast-moving cars. Badminton star P V Sindhu, coach Pullela Gopichand also joined the cheer club.

“This is the first time I’m attending a Formula E race and I am thrilled to have been part of this historic event. I have an affinity for fast cars and seeing these GEN3 cars racing on the street track was really exciting. It was amazing to see these world-class drivers zipping around the track and putting on a show for the crowd in Hyderabad,” said Dhawan.

Dhawan also experienced a hot lap of the track in the Porsche Taycan Safety Car, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reaching a top speed of 260 km. Film actors Akkineni Nagarjuna, Shruthi Hasan, Dulquer Salman, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, and Navdeep to name a few were also in the stand to witness the race.

Confeti cannons replaces champagne

Moving away from the traditional celebrations of popping the champagne after the victory, the racers used confetti cannons on the podium. While union Sports Minister presented the runners-up with the trophy, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development and Information Technology, KT Rama Rao presented the trophy to winner Jean-Eric Vergne from DS Penske.

Anand Mahindra shakes a leg with Ram Charan

Industrialist Anand Mahindra met actor Ram Charan at the launch of Mahindra Group’s Gen3 Formula E race in Hyderabad on Friday. The industrialist shared a photo from the event, where he can be seen posing with Ram Charan. ”

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from Ram Charan on the basic Naatu Naatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Mahindra car featured in the all-electric Formula E Motor Championship which is organised for the first time in India in Hyderabad.