Motorola Razr 40 Ultra joins the foldable race with striking features

Foldable (including flip) smartphones are expected to account for more than 1.8 per cent of India's total smartphone revenue this year, surpassing Rs 6,300 crore in revenue.

By IANS Updated On - 04:01 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

New Delhi: The foldable form factor for smartphones has come of age and despite some mobile manufacturers yet to grasp the reality, foldable and flip devices are creating a bigger space for themselves in people’s lives in India.

The foldable (including flip) smartphones are likely to contribute over 1.8 per cent of the total smartphone revenue in India this year, reaching over Rs 6,300 crore in India.

This is expected to be achieved by selling over 6.35 lakh foldable smartphones during the year. This translates to less than 0.5 per cent of the total sales by volume estimated for the period, according to market research firm techARC.

Motorola, the pioneer of the flip phones, has once again disrupted the Indian smartphone market with the launch of razr 40 ultra and razr 40.

Leading the pack is the razr 40 ultra which is the thinnest flippable smartphone in the industry when flipped closed — and includes the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, efficient battery, and the largest external display of any flip phone.

Let us see if the device can further disrupt the Indian market.

In terms of design, the razr 40 Ultra folds completely in half with the top and bottom edges aligning perfectly for a seamless and sleek look.

It does not leave any visible crease on the screen because of its redesigned teardrop hinge.

The device also comes with the industry’s first dual-axis tracking, which reduces the size of the device, making it the world’s slimmest flippable phone, when flipped close.

The design features a combination of a metal frame with premium vegan leather option on the back, making it easy to grip and soft to touch.

The external display comes with a 3.6-inch pOLED screen which is fully capable of supporting multiple apps and functions even when it is closed, so users can view more at a glance and access content which matters the most.

The external display is also the smoothest with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate making switching between apps and scrolling websites quite seamless.

This external display comes with peak brightness of 1100nits thus having clear screen visibility even in outdoors.

It offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection ensuring durability for rough usage.

The large external display opens up several possibilities for consumers, from content creation to applying makeup or taking quick look before you take a selfie.

When it flips open, it reveals a nearly creaseless and ultra-smooth display, which has a vivid 6.9-inch pOLED screen with the highest screen refresh rate of 165Hz and peak brightness of 1400nits.

Motorola razr40, also comes with a similar display configuration with a refresh rate peaks at 144Hz which makes it ultra smooth too.

The Flex View technology on the device offers new ways to interact, capture, and create.

Users can angle the device to easily view content, video chat with friends, and more.

When standing on its own, the device enables users to frame the perfect shot and capture the perfect pose using gesture capture and auto-smile capture.

On the camera front, Razr 40 ultra comes with a powerful 12MP main camera sensor using Instant Dual Pixel PDAF for a faster, more accurate performance, even in the most sensitive lighting conditions.

It also has a Night Vision mode for video to capture brighter footage with more detail, better clarity, and more accurate colour in low-light environments.

The 13MP ultrawide + macro vision lens allows for wide-angle shots that fit 3X more into the frame than a standard lens.

Users can also flip open the phone and use the 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Now, the processor. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor comes with advanced AI and fast refresh rates, and 5G connections.

It also packs Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience, with multi-dimensional sound which brings out more clarity, detail, and depth.

Regarding the battery, the razr 40 ultra has an ultra-fast 33W TurboPower charger coming in the box and supports wireless charging, on a lasting battery size of 3800mAH, which is larger than the previous generation.

It runs on Android 13 and comes with a promise of three OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

The device comes in Viva Magenta colour in a premium vegan leather design and Infinite Black.

In India, Motorola razr40 ultra (8+256GB) is available on Amazon, Motorola.in, Reliance Digital and other leading retail stores at Rs 89,999, with some attractive cash back and ‘No Cost EMI’ offers.

Conclusion: As the race to build the next-generation of foldable smartphones heat up, this cutting-edge device further pushes boundaries, bringing together exceptional design and unrivalled user experience.