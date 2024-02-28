Motorola, Samsung showcase smartphones that can bend to become ‘wristbands’

The concept phones can fold like wrist bands. They can be worn around the wrist like wrist watches.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 February 2024, 08:59 PM

Hyderabad: All the news coming out from the Mobile World Congress 2024 being held in Barcelona, Spain is keenly being followed by gizmo enthusiasts from around the world.

Among all the interesting new developments from the international tech event, the news of tech giants Motorola and Samsung demonstrating their respective versions of ‘bendable phone’ prototypes stood out, giving glimpses into what future of smartphones could be.

Motorola has displayed a working prototype of the Adaptive Display concept it had revealed in October last year. The concept phone can fold like a wrist band. It can be worn around the wrist like a wrist watch. The prototype has a 6.9 inch flexible plastic-based pOLED display.

Samsung also displayed its foldable phone prototype that can be worn around the wrist. The company named it ‘OLED Cling Band’. Like the Motorola prototype, the OLED Cling Band also sports a 6.9 inch screen.

Reports suggest that both the bendable phones when flat, look like regular smartphones. However, the prototypes showcased at the MWC 2024 seem little impractical as of now as repeatedly bending the phones might result in small cracks on the flexible screen.

Implementation of the idea seems farfetched and the launch of these phones may not be anytime soon.