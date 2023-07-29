Mourning, solemnity mark ‘Youm-e-Ashura’ in Hyderabad

Special prayers, meetings and feeding camps were organised across Hyderabad and youngsters distributed water bottles and sherbet on main thoroughfares among the public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:16 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

The Bibi-ka-Alam being carried on elephant Madhavi, brought from Sholapur. in old city, on Saturday. — Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Mourning and solemnity marked ‘Youm-e-Ashura’, the 10th day of Muharram in the city on Saturday.

Muharram is the first month of the Hijri lunar calendar and important events including the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Mohammed and others in the battle of Karbala which occurred during the month, increasing its significance.

Special prayers, meetings and feeding camps were organised across the city. Youngsters distributed water bottles and sherbet on main thoroughfares among the public. A few social groups visited hospitals and distributed fruits among the patients.

The highlight of the day was the Bibi-ka-Alam procession taken out from the Bibi-ka-Alawa at Dabeerpura in the afternoon. Thousands of mourners joined the procession en-route to its destination Masjid-e-Ilahi at Chaderghat.

Scores of members from the Shia community who marched along the procession flagellated themselves with sharp objects amidst the chants of ‘Ya Hussain’. The Bibi-ka-Alam was carried on an elephant Madhavi, brought from Sholapur in Maharashtra. Several small ‘Alams’ taken out from Aashoorkhanas of the city joined the main procession at various places.

The procession passed through Bibi ka Alawa road, Shaik Faiz Kaman, Yakutpura road, Alijah Kotla, Malwala Palace, Sardar Mahal, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Panjeshah, Etebar Chowk, Mirchowk, Mandi Mir Alam, Purani Haveli, Darulshifa, Kali Khabar, Imliban before culminating at Masjid-e-Ilahi grounds at Chaderghat in the evening.

People from different parts of the city and adjoining Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Sangareddy districts came to the city to have a glimpse of the procession.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, Additional CP (law and order) Vikram Singh Mann, GHMC and HMWSS&B officials and others offered ‘dhatti’ to the Alam at different places.