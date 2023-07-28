CM KCR terms Muharram as a symbol of sacrifice, cultural unity of Hindu-Muslim

In a statement, the Chief Minister stated that people from both Hindu and Muslim communities in Telangana, have been organising Muharram for generations to mark the sacrifices.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao termed Muharram organised by Muslims as a symbol of sacrifices, commemorating the sacrifices of many people including Imam Hasan and Imam Hussain. He said the Muharram reflected the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb of Telangana, representing the brotherhood and unity of Hindus and Muslims beyond the religious boundaries.

He said that Muharram is also a symbol of cultural unity of Hindus and Muslims in Telangana who organise the “Peerla Panduga” together.

He reminded that the Hindus sing songs referring to Hasan and Hussain as Ashanna and Oosanna respectively, glorifying their sacrifices and walk on hot coals commemorating their sacrifices. He said that Muharram is a symbol of Ganga Jamuna Tehjeeb and the ideal of secularism for the country.

