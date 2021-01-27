Moutameen, Ravali win top honours in Republic Day Regatta

Hyderabad: Mohammad Moutameen of Udbhav, who despite a poor eighth on the final day, captured the gold while Vignesh Boongiri and Shyam Belapally won the silver and bronze medals in the sub-junior green category in the Republic Day Regatta 2021 on day three held at the Yacht Club of Hyderabad, Hussain Sagar.
On a day when there was a lively breeze of five to 10 knots, the young 100-odd sailors revelled with their skills. In sub-juniors, Ravali Parandi, who is India No. 3, won the gold while Vaishnavi Veeramvamsham, India No. 2, bagged the sliver with India No.1 Laveti settling for a bronze.
Both Ravali and Vaishnavi tied at 36 points but Ravali got more firsts and topped for gold
Final results
Sub-junior main fleet (Optimist): 1. Ravali Parandi Udbhav 36 pts, 2. 2.Vaishnavi Veeravamsham Udbhav 36 pts, 3. Jhansi Priya Laveti 59 pts.
Sub Junior Green Fleet (Optimist): 1. Mohammad Moutameen Udbhav 36 pts, 2. Vignesh Boonigiri Eureka Model 53 pts, 3. Shyam Ballapally Eureka Model 59 pts
