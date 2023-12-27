59 entries for Telangana State Regatta

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: The 7th Telangana State Regatta organised, by the Telangana Sailing Association, with 59 entries from 6 districts including Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Medchal, Narayanpet, Vikarabad and Warangal started in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Telangana is now a powerhouse of sailing and the Yacht Club of Hyderabad producing a host of fresh sailors this year with some intense mobilisation amongst the youth in Hyderabad. The participation of Preethi Kongara at the Asian Games has provided the State with a fresh impetus in the sport.

The Telangana State Regatta will sail 3 fleets in the junior and sub-junior categories with many top ranked sailors in the country participating. In the girls, Deekshita Komaravelly and Lahiri Komaravelly are ranked 1 and 3 in India and are gunning for top spots in the State both are from Hyderabad district. Banny Bongur of Vikarabad ranked no 5 in India is the favourite amongst the sub-junior boys followed closely by Rizwan Mohammad of Hyderabad who is India no 8.