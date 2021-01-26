Republic Day Regatta: Moutameen shines on Day Two

Mohammad Moutameen put in consistent performances and won the fifth race

Hyderabad: Udbhav School’s Mohammad Moutameen took the honours topping the tables in the sub-junior green fleet (Optimist) on the second day of the Republic Day Regatta at the Hussain Sagar Lake on Tuesday.

He put in consistent performances and won the fifth race. He was closely followed by Ganesh Peerkatta and Shyam Bellampally of Eureka Model School in second and third respectively.

But chaos prevailed in the sub-junior main fleet with 80 per cent of the fleet retiring in the race. With many breaking the rules and paddling towards the finish line, India No. 2 Vaishnavi Veeravamsham protested and the entire fleet had to retire, leaving her at the top of the table.

Top results

Sub-Junior Main Fleet (Optimist): 1.Vaishnavi Veeravamsham (17 pts), 2. Tanuja Kameshwar (33 pts), 3. Teja Kethavath (46 pts);

Sub-Junior Green Fleet (Optimist): 1. Mohammad Moutameen (22 pts), 2.Ganesh Peerkatta (25pts), 3.Shyam Ballapally (30 pts).

